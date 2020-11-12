 Skip to main content
BAD YEAR TO PLAY ILLINOIS?
39th Braggin' Rights, Mizzou beats Illinois 63-56

Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) shoots a three-point shot in first half action during the 39th Annual Braggin' Rights game between the University of Missouri and the University of Illinois on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Dave, if ever there was a season to not play Illinois in hoops, this would have been the one. Not sure I like our chances, but I do like the team this season. One or two things you are looking for this season? Keys to the season?

MATTER: Nah, you don't duck a rival just because they're going to be good. This is a great thing for Mizzou that there’s going to be a Braggin’ Rights Game, even if there can’t be fans at the game.

You don't get punished in college basketball for playing great teams. You get rewarded, even if you lose to some degree. This is a very positive development. It's a shame fans won't be able to attend. It's a shame the game can't be in St. Louis. But considering how bleak things have been in the sports world, this is news to be celebrated.

Keys to Mizzou's season? Can Xavier Pinson become a consistently elite scorer? Can he turn his two-three weeks of early 2020 into a full season? Can Jeremiah Tilmon stay healthy and stay on the floor? He was much better about avoiding foul trouble last year, but the injury threw off his season. I wrote a few weeks ago that this team goes as far as Tilmon and Pinson can take it — because they have more upside than anyone on the roster.

