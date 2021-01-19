Bader vs. Hamilton

Q: Is Harrison Bader Billy Hamilton 2.0? Why do some suggest his offensive shortcomings would not be a problem if the team hit better? Does he not count toward the team?
A: Bader is not Billy Hamilton. Bader already has two of four seasons in the majors in which he was an above-average hitter. His adjusted OPS in 2018 was 106, six points above league average. His adjusted OPS in 2020 was 111, 11 points above league average. In seven full seasons in the majors Hamilton never had a single season in which he was an above-average hitter in terms of adjusted OPS. His career adjusted OPS is 67. Bader's is 93. That's a pretty big difference, especially when you remember Bader is 26 years old plenty of room to improve. I would argue that if the rest of the lineup was hitting better, we would not spend nearly as much time talking about Bader's offense. He would be a defense-first No. 8/9 hitter who could run into some home runs and use his speed to mix things up on the bases while robbing runs in center. If he was bringing that element to the tail end of a league-average or better lineup, he would be celebrated. But because the offense has holes, and Bader's offense has struggled at times, he is often a topic -- especially because he was perhaps unfairly, and to some degree on his own doing as well, thrust forward as an emerging face of the team. The fact is, he was one of the few players on last season's team who took steps forward as a hitter. This is not me saying he has to be a guaranteed starter or that he must play every day. Not at all. He has not locked the door behind him when it comes to locking down center field, but part of that is because the offense has not hit well enough as a whole to completely prove a defense-first center fielder can be the right fit for this offense-challenged team.