Description: At Baker Pool Construction we design, build and service the highest quality pools in the St. Louis area. Our success starts with our people. The team we have molded over the past few years is second to none and we strive to exceed customer expectations at all times. Our foundation of strong core values allows us to see the bigger picture as a company and to ensure the happiness and satisfaction of our customers.
Sector: Pool construction and service
Headquarters: Chesterfield
Year Founded: 1968
Employees: 58
Website: bakerpoolconstruction.com