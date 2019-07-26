Ahne's Bakery is a family-run business in Waterloo that has been open for more than four decades. Featuring a wide variety of delicious baked products, donuts, danishes, pastries, breads, rolls and special occasion cakes, anyone’s sweet tooth will be satisfied at Ahne’s. Each Sunday, Ahne’s also serves a special carry-out menu, adding savory treats like fried chicken, country fried steaks and shrimp. Visit Ahne’s at 201 W Mill St in Waterloo or call (618) 939-3131 for more information.
Runners-up: 222 Artisan Bakery & Café, A Little Taste of Heaven Bakery, Kruta Bakery, Sweet Katie Bee’s Organic Bakery, Wood Bakery
Runners-up for donuts: Glazy Squares, Kruta Bakery, Mister Donut, Wood Bakery