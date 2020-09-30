 Skip to main content
Balaban's
Balaban's

new balaban's

Balaban’s has returned to the Central West End — sort of. New owner Karen Halper plans to reopen the iconic restaurant, which under its previous owners had operated for several years in Chesterfield, across the street from its original location.

For now, Balaban’s chef Phil Stemmler is offering curbside pickup and, via the Central West End’s Streetery outdoor-dining program, limited patio dining using the kitchen of another of Halper’s businesses, Patty Long Catering.

Director of operations Ken Fowler points to the beef Wellington and eggplant roulade as menu highlights. That menu has been pared down, he says, “to focus on the classics.”

As for the new Balaban’s dining room, Fowler says right now, with construction delays from the coronavirus pandemic, it is two years from opening.

Where 412 North Euclid Avenue • More info 314-621-9598; balabanswine.com • Menu Beef Wellington, cucumber bisque and more classic Balaban’s fare • Current services Takeout; patio dining • Hours Curbside pickup 3-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (48 hours advance ordering required), patio dining 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday (reservations required) (closed Monday-Tuesday)

