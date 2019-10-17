When 9:45 a.m.-9:45 p.m. Friday, 6:45 a.m.-11:15 p.m. Saturday • Where Dome at America’s Center, 901 North Broadway • How much $26 and up • More info marching.musicforall.org
If you think “The Music Man” taught you all you need to know about marching bands, let one of these high school bands fill in the rest. They won’t just march and play: Their costumes, choreography and creativity will be on full display. The top 10 bands from 13 states will advance to the finals on Saturday evening, which will determine the regional champion. By Valerie Schremp Hahn