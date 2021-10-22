 Skip to main content
Bands of America Super Regional Marching Band Championship
Bands of America Super Regional Marching Band Championship

Marching bands compete for regional championship in St. Louis

Triona Leach performs Oct. 18, 2019, with Oakville High School at the Bands of America Super Regional Championships at the Dome at America's Center. 

When 10:15 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 22, 7:15 a.m.-3:45 p.m. and 7-11:15 p.m. Oct. 23 • Where The Dome at America’s Center, 901 North Broadway • How much $30-$40, free for ages 10 and under • More info marching.musicforall.org/stlouissuper21

March to the beat of your favorite drummer as 60 high school bands from 12 states compete this weekend in the Bands of America Super Regional Marching Band Championship. The top 14 bands will advance to the finals, which will be held Nov. 11-13 in Indianapolis. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

