Banh mi from the Banh Mi Shop
The Banh Mi Shop in The Loop

The Saigon Classic and BBQ pork banh mi sandwiches accompanied with CocoCane at the Banh Mi Shop in the Loop 

 Photo by Chris Kohley, Post-Dispatch

At Jimmy Trinh's Delmar Loop storefront, crackling baguettes cradle both the unimpeachable banh mi dac biet arrangement of pork-liver pate, head cheese, pork roll and ham (the Saigon Classic) and a lighter, brighter sauté of chicken with lemongrass. Barbecue pork, curry chicken and lemongrass tofu are among the restaurant's other banh mi fillings.

Where The Banh Mi Shop, 567 Melville Avenue, University City • More info 314-390-2836; thebanhmishopstl.com

Read: The Banh Mi Shop crackles in the Delmar Loop

Read: The Banh Mi Shop, one year later

Related to this story

