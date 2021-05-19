Banh mi from the Banh Mi Shop

At Jimmy Trinh's Delmar Loop storefront, crackling baguettes cradle both the unimpeachable banh mi dac biet arrangement of pork-liver pate, head cheese, pork roll and ham (the Saigon Classic) and a lighter, brighter sauté of chicken with lemongrass. Barbecue pork, curry chicken and lemongrass tofu are among the restaurant's other banh mi fillings.
Where The Banh Mi Shop, 567 Melville Avenue, University City • More info 314-390-2836; thebanhmishopstl.com
