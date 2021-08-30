Banking on vaccines

After more than a year without concerts, promoters, bands and fans are eager to keep the music playing. But uncertainty remains over whether vaccine/testing requirements actually make large concerts safe, even if held outdoors, Kaiser Health News reports.
And library patrons in Jefferson, Washington and Franklin counties will have more books to choose from starting Wednesday. Jane Henderson reports that the St. Louis County Library and three other districts will have free reciprocal lending starting Sept. 1.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor