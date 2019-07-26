The Opera House Bistro is located in the heart of Red Bud. The first floor hosts a full-service restaurant providing casual/fine dining that complements any occasion. Families and groups are welcome, but The Opera House still provides intimate settings for a special date night. With banquet and party rooms, there are many options to meet customer’s needs. Visit operahousebistro.com or call (618) 282-1860 for more information.
Runners-up: 4204 Main Street Brewing Company and Events, Taproom, and Distribution Center, Bellecourt Banquet Center, Gallagher’s Restaurant, Gateway Center, The Weingarten