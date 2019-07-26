Not only does Vices Bar pride themselves on “welcoming all”, Vices is equipped with an outdoor patio and live music worth experiencing. Vices brings St. Louis-level entertainment to Red Bud without the hassle and prices of the city. With a wide-ranging selection of bourbons, scotches and whiskeys as well as pool tables, dart boards and shuffleboard tables, Vices is an ideal Southern Illinois place to spend a summer evening. Visit Vices at 128 W. Market St, Red Bud, IL 62278 or call (618) 282-8000.
Runners-up: The Cabin at Judy Creek, The Wooden Nickel Pub and Grill, Vintage Wine Bar