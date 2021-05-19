 Skip to main content
Barbecue from Love at First Bite
Barbecue from Love at First Bite

Love at First Bite

Jason Lamont, chef and co-owner of Love at First Bite in St. Ann, checks on briskets in the restaurant's smoker on Sept. 24, 2020. 

 Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Where to begin at Love at First Bite, the takeout-only St. Ann restaurant where chef Jason Lamont dishes up barbecue and fried rice, chicken sandwiches and a vegan St. Paul? I'll go with Lamont's smoked brisket, ribs or pulled pork, though his lobster — with fried rice or as a topping for loaded fries — might tempt you from the barbecue.

Where Love at First Bite, 10479 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann • More info 314-695-5440; loveatfirstbitestl.com

Read: Love at First Bite is a takeout restaurant that's built to last

