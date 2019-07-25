When 8 p.m. Friday • Where The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue • How much $15 • More info eventbrite.com
The monthly Bare Knuckle Comedy event, which since 2009 has been produced at different venues throughout St. Louis, comes to an end Friday night at the Ready Room. “It’s long in the tooth for an independent comedy show,” says Christian Lawrence, who co-founded the event with Kevin White. “Indie-comedy show years are like dog years.” Nick Vatterott is the special guest for the final show, which also includes White, Kenny Kinds, Emily Hickner, Reena Calm and others. By Kevin C. Johnson