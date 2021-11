Before his appearance Dec. 3-5 with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, famed conductor Nicolas McGegan joins the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis for its “Baroque Masters” program. Works performed include J.S. Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C Major, BWV 1066, Vivaldi’s Piccolo Concert in C Major, RV 442, plus works by Telemann, Salieri and Albinoni. In addition to two in-person concerts, a virtual version will be available Dec. 7. By Daniel Durchholz