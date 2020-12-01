 Skip to main content
Baseball diamond in the rough?
Brewers 3, Cardinals 0

Cardinal outfielder Tommy Edman slides for a catch on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, to rob Brewer infielder Eric Sogard of a hit in the 3rd inning of a game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: The Cardinals have had success in the past at finding diamonds in the rough. Doesn't this offseason offer more opportunities for those kinds of finds?

BENFRED: Yep. It would be a good time for the Cardinals to prove they can evaluate and project hitters, because teams that can do that well are going to be able to find lineup boosters on the relative cheap. Again, the Cardinals' most recent whiffs have not been because they were reluctant to spend. It has been because they misread their own players or misread the players they decided to add. Perhaps most interesting about the 2021 season is that even if the Cardinals scale back payroll and keep an eye on bigger changes in 2022, there are still ways to boost the lineup. Between free agents, non-tenders and other teams looking to cut costs there are ways to improve the lineup at all kinds of price points -- if you can project hitters well.

 

