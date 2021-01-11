Baseball gambling

Q: Is baseball partnering with a gambling origination? If so, is that really a good idea for baseball? Remember they banned Pete Rose from the Hall of Fame and baseball for gambling on baseball. What has changed?
A: They HAVE partnered with a gambling establishment. A few years ago the winter meetings were held in Las Vegas at the MGM because baseball has a business relationship with MGM, and this past year and years to come the GM meetings were going to relocate to Las Vegas because of that relationship with MGM. What's changed?
Well, society, mostly. A Supreme Court ruling has opened the way for gambling on sports around the country, and let's not kid ourselves that sports are going to ignore the possibility of that windfall. Heck, NFL has catered to Fantasy Football, and for years now baseball has had advertising for DraftKings, etc. Picking DraftKings rosters are part of some shows that are tied to MLB.
This isn't a recent revelation. This has been an evolving embrace of the gambling industry. And with all the money that fans put into it, you can bet that teams and leagues are all going to look into ways to pull revenue from it.
We're a long way from Shoeless Joe Jackson.