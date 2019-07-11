When 4-8:30 p.m. Sunday • Where Christ Church Cathedral, 1210 Locust Street • How much Free; an offering will be collected • More info christchurchcathedral.us
When news came of the April 15 fire at the 12th-century Cathédrale de Notre-Dame de Paris, millions were transfixed — and relieved when they learned that the great Gothic structure would be rebuilt. For William S. “Pat” Partridge, canon precentor and longtime music director of Christ Church Cathedral, the report that Notre-Dame’s organs were safe but in need of major cleaning and restoration was a call to action: He organized the Bastille Day Marathon of French Organ Music, with proceeds to contribute to that effort. Under the auspices of the cathedral, the St. Louis chapter of the American Guild of Organists and the Alliance Française de St. Louis, more than two dozen area organists from all denominations will perform a variety of French organ music. If you can’t attend, you can still contribute online. By Sarah Bryan Miller