Battling Covid

Q: What league, college or pro, do you think has done the best job navigating the COVID crisis to this point?
A: Some of it is still apples and oranges at this point.
NFL and MLB are the only two top pro leagues that have played a regular season, sans bubble.
We are about to find out how NBA and NHL do that after bubbling up for their postseasons.
I think, right now, I would say SEC football did it best.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is probably the biggest reason college football was played at all this year. When the Pac-12 and the Big Ten prematurely canceled their seasons, Sankey had the guts to say no, we are going to wait. He then constructed a smart plan to bake in two weeks into the all-SEC schedule that allowed games to be made up if pandemic-caused pauses occurred. Those were wise decisions, and they were needed. Of course the Big Ten and the Pac-12 then realized it screwed up and rushed back, but did not factor in any wiggle room. Big mistake.
The NFL played every single game, which is impressive, but the SEC got very close and was fighting more of an uphill battle.
There was never any doubt the NFL, at least to me, was going to play.