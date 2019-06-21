Description: Bayless School District, located in South St. Louis County, serves its community by providing an exceptional educational experience for children from pre-kindergarten through senior year. Proud of its history and promising future, years before the Civil War, residents then saw the need to educate its youth. Soon after the war concluded, returning soldiers built with their own hands the original school and founded the district in 1868. Today, Bayless continues to build upon the foundation first set by its early pioneers. It is one of the most culturally diverse public school districts in Missouri, representing 31 different languages spoken among the students. Bayless provides a nurturing atmosphere where educators inspire all students to lead lives of character as they pursue their American dream.
Sector: Education
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1868
Employees: 246
Website: baylessk12.org