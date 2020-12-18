Bazelak elite

CAN BAZELAK BECOME ELITE?
QUESTION: We have now seen enough of Connor Bazelak to begin to get a sense of him and his potential. To me, he seems to be plenty accurate (though that can always improve) and his arm strength - though not elite like Drew Lock's, seems above average, too. So, my question is, do you sense he has the tools to become elite - as one, perhaps the best QB (or top 2) in the SEC, top 5 or so in the country?
MATTER: Yes, I think he can be one of the best in the SEC. He's got the accuracy. He's got the intelligence, maturity, arm strength, toughness. Everything you look for in a top quarterback.
He doesn't have the TD passes this year, and I asked him about this week, and it's mostly circumstantial. Mizzou's had a lot of receivers get tackled inside the 5-yard line this year - and the running backs capitalized with short-yardage TDs. What Bazelak really needs is some explosive, dynamic receivers. He's got a team of possession receivers right now. Not a lot of guys who are going to get yards after the catch. Surround him with more elite talent and I think you'll see his production soar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!