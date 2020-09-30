 Skip to main content
BB.Q Chicken
BB.Q Chicken

bb.q chicken logo

Image via Facebook

This is the first area location of BB.Q Chicken, a Korea-based chain of Korean fried-chicken restaurants. There are some 2,100 locations: 1,800 in Korea and 300 elsewhere around the world, including 48 in the United States.

Andrew Lee, strategy and operations manager for the company’s U.S. operations, says the place to start is the Secret Spicy Chicken, fried chicken tossed in a sauce of tomato, garlic, onion and spices.

Lee also recommends the Honey Garlic chicken and the Gangnam Style Wings in a black-pepper sauce. Among BB.Q Chicken’s non-chicken dishes are kimchi fried rice and ddeokbokki.

Where 1334 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon, Illinois • More info 618-589-9909; facebook.com/bbqofallon • Menu Korean-style fried chicken and more Korean fare • Current services Takeout; delivery • Hours 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

