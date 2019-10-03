Bea Nettles - Bea Nettles: Harvest of Memory book is now...
When 10:30 a.m. Friday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-533-9900; thesheldon.org
Bea Nettles, renowned for her photography and book arts, will talk about the mixed-media exhibition that is a retrospective of her 50-year career. A 200-page catalog will accompany the exhibition, co-organized by the George Eastman Museum. It runs through Dec. 28. Other exhibits opening at the Sheldon include Kristen Peterson, “Visual Delights: Photographs and Altered Books”; fiber art and fashion in connection with the citywide “Innovations in Textiles”; and African instruments in “St. Louis, a Musical Gateway: Africa.” By Jane Henderson