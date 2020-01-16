St. Louis County Library
Historic fiction writers Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig & Karen White present a new breathtaking work of collaborative storytelling that moves from the dark days of two World Wars to the turbulent...
When 7 p.m. Wednesday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-994-3300
Three historical novelists — Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig and Karen White — collaborated on the new “All the Ways We Said Goodbye,” which features women taking refuge at the Hotel Ritz in Paris during two World Wars and the early 1960s. Romance, mystery and history combine in three protagonists’ stories. By Jane Henderson