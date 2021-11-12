Is it classical music’s greatest hit? Certainly everyone knows those first four notes: duh-duh-duh-duhhhhh. But what about the rest? Experience Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony in its grand entirety as the St. Louis Symphony, under the baton of SLSO music director Stéphane Denève, performs it at Powell. Also on the program is Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto, featuring soloist Víkingur Ólafsson, and Carlos Simon’s “Fate Now Conquers.” By Daniel Durchholz