Beffa's is back
Beffa's is back

It's not every day that a shuttered restaurant is brought back to life. Especially one with 113 years of history. When Beffa's closed in 2011, it was St. Louis' oldest restaurant. But the iconic eatery is back. For this week's Go! Magazine, critic Ian Froeb ordered takeout from Beffa's, which celebrates its "anniversary" this weekend.

City Museum announced today that it will reopen its rooftop on Monday and return to a seven-day operating schedule. Along with a school bus and giant praying mantis, the rooftop is home to slides, a cafe, an observation wheel and other attractions.

When the Grammy Awards are handed out Sunday, a St. Louis-area native could be among the winners. The Baylor Project — Marcus Baylor of Ferguson and his wife, Jean Baylor — is nominated for best traditional R&B performance.

And one year into the pandemic, vaccines are delivering a dose of optimism for the arts and entertainment community. But uncertainty looms. Don't miss our series of stories about where things stand.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

