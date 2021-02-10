Q: The Blues seem to not work behind the net much. Lack of cycle this year. What gives?
A: The Blues go maybe once a game where they get the puck in and keep it in and run up the zone time. So that's good, but it's not enough. Their propensity for turnovers leads to that shortage. Also, and I assume Darren Pang has mentioned this on broadcasts because we were talking about it the other day, the Blues last year and before were good at dumping the puck into the zone in a place where they had a good chance of retrieving it, or at least being 50-50 for it. Now, they don't do that as much, and they dump it in and turn it over. Before you can have zone time, you have to have the puck.