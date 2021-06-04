 Skip to main content
Ben Rhodes: ‘After the Fall’
Ben Rhodes: ‘After the Fall’

Ben Rhodes

Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communications, speaks to the media Feb. 18, 2016, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House.

When 7 p.m. June 7 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free • More info slcl.org

Ben Rhodes, a former aide and speechwriter to President Barack Obama, examines the reasons democracies seem under threat around the world. A New York Times review of “After the Fall: Being American in the World We’ve Made” points to a theme: “The United States, having exported to the world unleashed capitalism, ungoverned social media and a militarized foreign policy, has now seen its pathologies weaponized by its enemies and turned back upon itself.” Rhodes, a co-host of “Pod Save the World,” will talk more about his findings in conversation with Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger. By Jane Henderson

