Ben Rhodes: ‘After the Fall’

Ben Rhodes, a former aide and speechwriter to President Barack Obama, examines the reasons democracies seem under threat around the world. A New York Times review of “After the Fall: Being American in the World We’ve Made” points to a theme: “The United States, having exported to the world unleashed capitalism, ungoverned social media and a militarized foreign policy, has now seen its pathologies weaponized by its enemies and turned back upon itself.” Rhodes, a co-host of “Pod Save the World,” will talk more about his findings in conversation with Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger. By Jane Henderson