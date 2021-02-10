Bennington

Q: Does a strong season from Jordan Binnington put him in line for a pay bump to the $6 million range, or does the flat cap keep him closer to where he's currently at? … Do the Blues have a realistic option other than to pay what it takes to keep Binnington?
A: Binnington is an unrestricted free agent after this season, so if he goes to free agency there will be some bidding for him. The Blues would probably like to avoid that, since if they don't re-sign him they'll be in that market, too. Assuming he has a season where he earns it, he'll get a raise and the Blues should be able to handle him at $6 million, especially since Ville Husso has another season coming at under $1 million. Right now, I would think re-signing Binnington would be their plan if he continues to play the way he has so far.