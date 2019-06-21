Description: Our mission is to provide the highest-quality real estate brokerage services to our clients and customers and to be recognized in the community for high standards and ethics.
Our guiding principle is simply doing the right thing every day to earn the trust and respect of each other, our clients and our customers.
At Select Properties we put honesty, morality and ethics first. We value providing service to our customers, clients and each other in the real estate community that out-performs expectations. We also provide a positive environment that is based on faith and principle which rewards commitment to excellence and contributes to the personal growth of the individual and encourages life balance.
Sector: Real estate
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 2002
Employees: 511
Website: bhhsselectstl.com