Berube combos

Q: Looks like Craig Berube has hit on the right combos lately. I'm particularly happy with Niko Mikkola. It seems like he belongs with Robert Bortuzzo on the penalty kill. Do you Mikkola’s emergence will hasten a Vince Dunn departure?
A: Like most coaches, Berube is hesitant to change lineups while the team is winning. Mikkola certainly looks like a plus on the penalty kill with that long reach of his. But I don't think that fact will necessarily hasten Dunn's departure. There are about 250 to 300 defensemen who play each year in the NHL. Over the last two seasons, only 16 D-men have scored more goals than Dunn. That's a valuable commodity, particularly without the goal-scoring of Alex Pietrangelo from the blueline. If anything, Mikkola's play is keeping Bortuzzo and Carl Gunnarsson out of the lineup.