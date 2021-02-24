 Skip to main content
Best actress in a drama
Best actress in a drama

Review: A different kind of American odyssey in ‘Nomadland’

Frances McDormand in a scene from the film "Nomadland." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Best actress in a drama • Frances McDormand, “Nomadland,” should win. But Carey Mulligan is gaining lots of strength for “Promising Young Woman.” She could be the night’s big a-ha winner.

