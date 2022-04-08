 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets and more

Go! Magazine logo

Who's ready for the weekend? 🙋‍♂️ There's a lot happening in the St. Louis area, including Girl Talk tonight at the Pageant; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight tomorrow at Chaifetz Arena; Tef Poe tomorrow at the Dark Room; and Kyle on Sunday at Delmar Hall. Next week, "Hamilton" returns to the Fox Theatre. Find details about those shows and more in our Best Bets

Also on Sunday, we'll unveil the 2022 edition of Ian Froeb's STL 100, our critic's guide to the best restaurants in St. Louis. Find it in the Post-Dispatch and at STLtoday.com, and make plans for a year of memorable meals. 

And the St. Louis Zoo's "Dinoroarus" attraction reopens today with some new additions: euoplocephalus, a dino dig space and a dino playground. "Dinoroarus" is a temporary exhibition that occupies the former Children's Zoo space. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News