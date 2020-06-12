Best continued arts presence during the pandemic
Julia Bullock and Davóne Tines in the world premiere of Terence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons' "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" in 2019 at Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Opera Theatre of St. Louis

More info opera-stl.org

General director Andrew Jorgensen and his staff have kept OTSL in the hearts, minds and ears of their patrons, despite having to cancel their regular season. There are Friday afternoon “tent talks” (the best so far featured two of the great mezzo-sopranos of our time, Susan Graham and Denyce Graves); “Spotlight on Opera” features with directors, costume designs and musical excerpts on what should have been their opening nights (you can even order a picnic from Ces & Judy’s); plus movie nights, workshops with young artists and much more. It doesn’t replace the real thing, but it’s a lot better than nothing. SBM

