Only a month after closing his downtown west restaurant Hiro Asian Kitchen, Bernie Lee debuted Akar in Clayton. Lee's new venture is a much more intimate affair, with a dining room that seats 14 and a compact menu that reflects both his native Malaysia and his global travels.
The cooking here is simultaneously bold and elegant: halibut (or the fish of the day) over black rice with the seawater pop of pickled peppercorns and capers and a warmly spiced, deeply savory curried shrimp bouillon; a tremendous beef short rib in a sambal demiglace. Lunch is more casual, but the food is impressive on its own scale, especially bibimbap with bulgogi beef and the spark of chiles, kimchi and an apple gochujang.
Where 7641 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-553-9914; akarstl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, lunch Tuesday-Friday, brunch Sunday (closed Monday)