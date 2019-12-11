At seafood-focused Bait in the Central West End, owner Kalen Hodgest, general manager Misha K. Sampson and chef Ceaira Jackson have created a dining experience that is sophisticated without sacrificing fun. You want to laugh and even clap when you see Jackson's oversize prawns in their flaming broth of dark beer and sherry wine or her whole fried red snapper drizzled with a spicy aioli and served with three dazzling dipping sauces (chimichurri, mango-chile and hot).
Jackson's cooking is a revelation throughout dishes spectacular and more subtle, like scallops with wine-braised pears and glazed carrots over parsnip puree. Bait's vibe is unapologetically grown-up, and due to its modest size and quirky layout (there is no bar seating), you will want to make a reservation for your date night.
Where 4239 Lindell Boulevard • More info 314-405-2797; baitstl.com • Hours Dinner Wednesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Tuesday)