True: I did include the food truck Balkan Treat Box on my list of 2017's best new restaurants. This February, owners Loryn and Edo Nalic opened a brick-and-mortar location in Webster Groves, but Balkan Treat Box doesn't return on this year's list because of the mere technicality of being “new” again. The Balkan Treat Box storefront is the evolution of the Nalics' vision.
The menu of Bosnian, Turkish and other Balkan fare has expanded from the truck's beloved staples — the pide, cevapi and doner kebab — to include grilled-fish and wood-fired-eggplant sandwiches, cheese-stuffed pljeskavica (aka the “Balkan Burger”) and, my new obsession, the rolled Turkish flatbread lahmacun. Anchored by the open kitchen's wood-fired hearth and the Nalics' hospitality, the Balkan Treat Box restaurant isn't the truck moved inside. It feels like home.
Where 8103 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves • More info 314-733-5700; balkantreatbox.com • Hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until sold out) Wednesday-Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)