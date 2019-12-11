Beast Butcher & Block isn't a clone of Beast Craft BBQ Co. Yes, its menu features the dishes that have made David and Meggan Sandusky's original Belleville restaurant the area's best all-around barbecue experience: the wagyu brisket, the pork steak, the pork ribs. Here, though, you will also find a retail butcher shop, Sunday brunch and the Skullery, the open, live-fire kitchen where David Sandusky and chef Ryan McDonald host an ambitious tasting menu with an appealing why-the-hell-not? attitude.
More than a decade has passed since the beginning of the St. Louis barbecue boom. Taken together, the Beast locations are its pinnacle, and Beast Butcher & Block charts a bold, new course for the idea of what a barbecue restaurant can be.
Where 4156 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-944-6003; beastbbqstl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sunday