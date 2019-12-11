Rob Connoley's long-gestating Bulrush is as serious a culinary project as St. Louis has seen: a contemporary approach to historical Ozarks cuisine (circa 1820-1880) featuring local ingredients, many foraged by Connoley himself and his team, in a tasting-menu format. On paper, it sounds like school. In practice, Bulrush is a revelation.
The tasting menu, served by Connoley and sous chef Justin Bell at the chef's counter around their open kitchen, is smartly paced, with each course concisely — sometimes even humorously — explained. I am still thinking about dishes from my dinners, especially strawberry amazake suspended inside a cattail-pollen shell and a savory acorn-flour doughnut that evoked the autumnal forest. (The menu changes frequently.)
Not a tasting-menu fan? Bulrush's bar offers a more casual a-la-carte menu without sacrificing its principles.
Where 3307 Washington Boulevard • More info 314-449-1208; bulrushstl.com • Hours Dinner Thursday-Sunday (closed Monday-Wednesday)