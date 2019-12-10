The Prapaisilp family has been a fixture of St. Louis dining for 40 years with restaurants including South Grand Boulevard institution the King & I and international grocery stores such as Global Foods Market in Kirkwood. At Chao Baan in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district, the Prapaisilps — husband and wife Suchin and Sue and their adult son, Shayn — introduce us to the food they eat at home, dishes from Sue's native northeast Thailand and Suchin's native south.
The flavors pop, whether the balance of heat, funk and sour in the northern khao tod nam sod (fried rice with cured sausage) or the fiercely spicy southern gaeng som (a soup with fried fish and papaya). Fittingly, for a family-run restaurant, Chao Baan is best experienced with a group, eating family-style.
Where 4087 Chouteau Avenue • More info 314-925-8250; chaobaanstl.com • Hours Dinner daily, lunch Monday-Saturday