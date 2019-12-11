Elmwood marks a welcome return to restaurant cooking for the talented Adam Altnether, an alum of the late, great Niche. Altnether and fellow Niche veteran and front-of-house ace Chris Kelling have based their sleek Maplewood restaurant around a coal-fired grill and oven. Altnether uses this to coax deep, sometimes surprising flavors from proteins and produce alike. Even my desserts — lemon ash atop a lemon tart; a whole charcoal-roasted apple — benefitted.
Altnether's ingredient palate is global. Sichuan peppercorns and Aleppo pepper enlivened the best mussels I've eaten in St. Louis; the terrific lamb cruda nodded to the Indian street food kheema pav. Elmwood already shows the poise of an established restaurant, and with Altnether and Kelling guiding it, its potential seems limitless.
Where 2704 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood • More info 314-261-4708; elmwoodstl.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)