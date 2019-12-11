The new restaurant from the family behind the late Señor Pique is unlike any other Mexican restaurant in town. At Malinche Mexican Culinary Experience in Ellisville, Angel Jimenez-Gutiérrez and his mother, María Gutiérrez Molina, serve a selection of small plates. These might riff on a familiar dish (the Del Trompo, an oversize taco al pastor) or follow a thought experiment (what if the chimichanga, which Jimenez-Gutiérrez had never eaten before coming to the United States, were the creation of Mexican immigrants?).
Several dishes draw on family history: visiting Jimenez-Gutiérrez's grandmother in the small town of Ozumba (the tamalito frito and mole Ozumbeño); his father's love of bone marrow, which accompanies the Arrechera Calavera taco. Everything is a must-order at the remarkable Malinche.
Where 15939 Manchester Road, Ellisville • More info 636-220-8541; malinchestl.com • Hours Dinner daily, lunch Saturday-Sunday (closed Tuesday)