Fast casual restaurant Mayo Ketchup by Plantain Girl serves Puerto Rican, Dominican and Cuban food

Ropa Vieja, shredded low braised flank steak with black beans, white rice, pickled onion, maduros and avocado at Mayo Ketchup by Plantain Girl Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in the Lafayette Square neighborhood of St. Louis. The fast casual restaurant serves Puerto Rican, Dominican and Cuban food. Photo by Sid Hastings

Chef Mandy Estrella is also known as Plantain Girl, and you are unlikely to visit her new fast-casual restaurant in Lafayette Square without enjoying some tostones or maduros. You are also unlikely to come away from Mayo Ketchup without raving about its Puerto Rican, Domincan and Cuban fare.

In fast-casual fashion, the menu focuses on sandwiches and bowls. Of the former, the highlight is el Cubano, served on traditional Cuban bread. The standout bowls include ropa vieja and (my favorite) pork pernil over arroz con gandules. Plan ahead for the beloved Puerto Rican dish mofongo (Wednesday dinner and all day Sunday) and a traditional Dominican breakfast of mashed green plantain, Induveca salami, fried cheese and two fried eggs (Saturday lunch and all day Sunday).

Read Ian Froeb's full review of Mayo Ketchup.

Where 2001 Park Avenue • More info 314-696-2699; plantaingirl.com • Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)

