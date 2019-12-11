Chef Mandy Estrella is also known as Plantain Girl, and you are unlikely to visit her new fast-casual restaurant in Lafayette Square without enjoying some tostones or maduros. You are also unlikely to come away from Mayo Ketchup without raving about its Puerto Rican, Domincan and Cuban fare.
In fast-casual fashion, the menu focuses on sandwiches and bowls. Of the former, the highlight is el Cubano, served on traditional Cuban bread. The standout bowls include ropa vieja and (my favorite) pork pernil over arroz con gandules. Plan ahead for the beloved Puerto Rican dish mofongo (Wednesday dinner and all day Sunday) and a traditional Dominican breakfast of mashed green plantain, Induveca salami, fried cheese and two fried eggs (Saturday lunch and all day Sunday).
Where 2001 Park Avenue • More info 314-696-2699; plantaingirl.com • Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)