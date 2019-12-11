Sultan Mediterranean Restaurant is the first restaurant for chef Jenar Mohammed and her husband, Akram Saeed, who came to the United States in the mid-1980s as refugees from the Kurdistan region of Iraq. Sultan's menu includes family recipes, and its signature dish might be the Sultan Pilau, or pardu pilau, an Iraqi and Kurdish dish of lamb with basmati rice cooked in lamb broth, nuts, carrots and raisins in a phyllo shell.
Mohammed also taught herself new recipes by watching YouTube videos, and each dish here will be a competitor for the best version of that dish you have eaten, from the lentil soup at the meal's beginning to main courses such as the Palestinian flatbread musakhan, chicken biryani, and a lamb shank perfectly seasoned with lemon, garlic and black pepper.
Where 4200 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-390-2020; sultan-stl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)