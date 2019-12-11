Owners Brian Schmitz and Jonathan Schoen, chef Thomas Futrell and beverage director Travis Hebrank scored one of 2017's best new restaurants with Polite Society in Lafayette Square. The team has done it again this year with the Bellwether, which occupies the second and third floor of the City Hospital power-plant building just east of Polite Society.
The Bellwether boasts a swankier vibe than its older sibling, and Futrell's cooking is even more exciting here: scallop carpaccio with chanterelle mushroom and Asian pear in a lemon-bacon vinaigrette with rosemary oil and fresh herbs; cheese-stuffed ravioli with English peas, rosé-braised chicken and chicken skin; a pork steak (cooked sous-vide, finished in the oven and briefly on the grill) with German potato salad and compressed cabbage.
Where 1419 Carroll Street • More info 314-380-3086; thebellwetherstl.com • Hours Dinner daily