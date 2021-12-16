Best new St. Louis restaurants: Honorable mentions and more notable 2020-21 openings

I usually can’t contain my enthusiasm for a given year’s new restaurants to my "best new restaurants" selections. As you might expect, that is especially the case now, as I look back on two years’ worth of debuts. Here are seven honorable mentions for the best new restaurants of 2020-21 — and even a few more openings, relocations and expansions of note.
The Banh Mi Shop
Jimmy Trinh didn’t fall in love with banh mi until he visited Vietnam for a few months to see his extended family after high-school graduation. Once he fell, though, he fell hard, and his Delmar Loop nook is a fitting tribute to the iconic sandwich. The menu delights, whether you prefer the classic arrangement of pork roll, ham, head cheese and pate or such brighter, warmer fillings as curry or lemongrass chicken. Trinh’s banh mi also features a St. Louis twist: He worked with Peter Vitale of Vitale’s Bakery on the Hill to create the restaurant’s baguette.
Where 567 Melville Avenue, University City • More info 314-390-2836; thebanhmishopstl.com
Coffeestamp
Brothers Patrick and Spencer Clapp bring a distinctly personal touch to their Fox Park microroastery and cafe. The Honduran natives turn to the Lepaterique, Honduras, farm of a close friend for their signature coffee, Finca la Alondra. For the food menu, Patrick took inspiration from his college years in Chile, where empanadas were his staple lunch. Coffeestamp’s appealing selection can range from breakfast to vegan to a traditional Argentinean arrangement of ground beef, egg and black olive. The menu also features sandwiches (the choripan is my favorite) and alfajores and other sweets.
Where 2511 South Jefferson Avenue • More info 314-797-8113; coffeestamp.com
Golden Chicken
Rotisserie chicken is the signature dish of the St. Peters restaurant that Amjed Abdeljabbar opened with his uncle, Mahmoud Abualizz. Plan about an hour ahead to order a whole chicken. Each bird is cooked to order, and under its crisp golden-mahogany skin, the meat (marinated for a day) tastes deeply of citrus, herbs and its own essence. The whole-chicken plate includes rice, pita and Golden Chicken’s house garlic sauce and its excellent hummus garnished with a zippy jalapeño-based condiment. The rest of the menu (including beef and chicken shawarma and falafel) impresses throughout.
Where 632 Jungermann Road, St. Peters • More info 636-244-3031; goldenchickenstpeters.com
Navin’s BBQ
Navin’s BBQ began as a backyard hobby for owner and pitmaster Chris Armstrong when he lost his job during the pandemic. The popularity of Armstrong’s smoked meats with friends and family led him to open this Tower Grove East restaurant. With only a modestly sized offset smoker, he turns out excellent brisket — both sliced and as burnt ends — and he builds fun, smart sandwiches like the Lou, with sliced pork steak, Provel, Red Hot Riplets and a T-rav. Be sure not to miss the sticky, smoky beer-brined wings.
Where 3559 Arsenal Street • More info 314-449-1185; navinsbbq.com
Nomad
Tommy “Tommy Salami” Andrew’s Nomad isn’t just a pastrami shop, but its signature dish by itself earns it a spot on this list. The multiday brining and smoking process is tedious, Andrew told me in an interview last year, but it yields smoky, luscious meat that Nomad slices and stacks with Swiss and the house sauce on marble rye. Nomad’s menu also includes an excellent smashed burger, which you can even order topped with pastrami.
Where 1221 Tamm Avenue • More info 314-696-2360; nomadstl.square.site
Pizzeria da Gloria
Joe Kurowksi developed such a passion for making pizza that he left his career as a lawyer to become a pizzaiolo. His journey through acclaimed pizzerias in Italy and New York City led the Bellville native back to St. Louis to open Pizzeria da Gloria on the Hill. Kurowski’s wood-fired oven turns out crisp, blistered, tangy crusts with a delicate balance of air and chew. Either the pepperoni or sausage-broccoli rabe pie make for a terrific introduction here, but the showstopper is the Bonci, a vegan wonder with thin-sliced roasted eggplant and a garlic-chile oil.
Where 2024 Marconi Avenue • More info 314-833-3734; pizzeriadagloria.com
Tacos La Jefa
The TikTok-fueled birria taco explosion of the past few years has reached its local peak at Tacos La Jefa, where the consommé is complexly spiced liquid silk and the quesabirria’s cheese seems to stretch into another dimension. Founder Heriberta Amescua won a following for her cooking at area Hispanic festivals and pop-ups in her own backyard before she took up a residency in Dutchtown’s Urban Eats incubator. Amescua died in April, but her family has continued her dream of operating a restaurant. Be sure to check the Tacos La Jefa Facebook page for the restaurant’s hours, which are typically Saturday.
Where Urban Eats, 3301 Meramec Street • More info facebook.com/tacoslajefa
Also new and notable …
9 Mile Garden and the Food Hall at City Foundry
Neither 9 Mile Garden in the Affton area (9375 Gravois Road) nor the Food Hall at City Foundry in midtown (3730 Foundry Way) are restaurants themselves, but both are proving vital additions to St. Louis’ restaurant scene.
9 Mile Garden has introduced me to such welcome new food trucks as Jodie Ferguson’s Clara B’s Kitchen Table and Chloe Yates’ Red Dirt Revival; the park has also helped me catch up on some established trucks I hadn’t yet visited, including Coria Griggs’ winning Creole concept, the Crooked Boot.
I will start delving into reviews of the individual vendors at City Foundry’s long-awaited Food Hall in the new year, but my visits so far have impressed with empanadas from Buenos Aires Café, jerk chicken and tender oxtails from Chez Ali, and dynamite rotisserie chicken from Chicken Scratch.
Relocations and expansions
Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions (2733 Sutton Boulevard) moved a very short distance in Maplewood, but the new location better showcases its dual identity as butcher shop and restaurant. Sandwiches are still the featured dish (the Reuben and the Feisty Bull, a riff on the Italian beef, are highlights), but don’t overlook the intensely meaty Umami Burger or the weekend brunch menu.
The acclaimed Taiwanese restaurant Tai Ke relocated to Olivette ahead of the massive commercial development that has eliminated its original University City location. The new space has added shabu shabu and other hot pots and updated its name to Tai Ke Shabu Shabu (9626 Olive Boulevard).
The new Webster Groves location of DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery (20 Allen Avenue) reinforces the appeal of the fast-casual concept Julie Truong founded in 2018 in Maryland Heights. The soups — both beef and chicken pho and the spicy lemongrass soup, a vegan riff on bun bo Hue — are among DD Mau’s numerous highlights.
Hotel dining
Casa Don Alfonso at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, St. Louis in Clayton (100 Carondelet Plaza) was the most hyped restaurant debut of this or any recent year, an American spinoff of the two-Michelin-starred Don Alfonso 1890 in Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy. My meals here didn’t quite live up to such a hallowed reputation, but when Casa Don Alfonso succeeds (eggplant Parmesan, lasagna, beef carpaccio), it does so spectacularly.
Meanwhile, you could easily miss that Café La Vie is open inside the Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton hotel (7730 Bonhomme Avenue), and the restaurant-lounge has a distinctly transient vibe. But chef Michael Frank has serious chops, turning out elegant pork-terrine and roasted-chicken compositions as well as a hefty, swanky burger.