Best new St. Louis restaurants: Honorable mentions and more notable 2020-21 openings

I usually can’t contain my enthusiasm for a given year’s new restaurants to my "best new restaurants" selections. As you might expect, that is especially the case now, as I look back on two years’ worth of debuts. Here are seven honorable mentions for the best new restaurants of 2020-21 — and even a few more openings, relocations and expansions of note.

The Banh Mi Shop

Jimmy Trinh didn’t fall in love with banh mi until he visited Vietnam for a few months to see his extended family after high-school graduation. Once he fell, though, he fell hard, and his Delmar Loop nook is a fitting tribute to the iconic sandwich. The menu delights, whether you prefer the classic arrangement of pork roll, ham, head cheese and pate or such brighter, warmer fillings as curry or lemongrass chicken. Trinh’s banh mi also features a St. Louis twist: He worked with Peter Vitale of Vitale’s Bakery on the Hill to create the restaurant’s baguette.

Where 567 Melville Avenue, University City • More info 314-390-2836; thebanhmishopstl.com

Coffeestamp