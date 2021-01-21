When Jan. 22-31 • Where cinemastlouis.org/best-of-fest • How much $15, $12 for Cinema St. Louis members; five-film pass is $65, $55 for members • More info cinemastlouis.org
It’s like a greatest-hits album. The folks at the St. Louis International Film Festival are presenting the nine feature films and one program of 10 shorts that won awards at the 2020 festival. Literally and figuratively, these selections are all over the map, from a heartwarming Israeli drama about a mother learning to let her disabled teenage daughter explore life on her own (“Asia”) to a South Korean film noir (“Beasts Clawing at Straws”), from a good-natured documentary about Wichita’s short-lived, beloved indoor soccer team (“God Save the Wings”) to a documentary about musician Frank Zappa (“Zappa”). By Daniel Neman