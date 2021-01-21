 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best of Fest
0 comments

Best of Fest

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

When Jan. 22-31 • Where cinemastlouis.org/best-of-festHow much $15, $12 for Cinema St. Louis members; five-film pass is $65, $55 for members • More info cinemastlouis.org

It’s like a greatest-hits album. The folks at the St. Louis International Film Festival are presenting the nine feature films and one program of 10 shorts that won awards at the 2020 festival. Literally and figuratively, these selections are all over the map, from a heartwarming Israeli drama about a mother learning to let her disabled teenage daughter explore life on her own (“Asia”) to a South Korean film noir (“Beasts Clawing at Straws”), from a good-natured documentary about Wichita’s short-lived, beloved indoor soccer team (“God Save the Wings”) to a documentary about musician Frank Zappa (“Zappa”). By Daniel Neman

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports