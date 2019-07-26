BUSINESS
ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES
Savannah’s Southern Charm offers home decor items, personalized gifts for the entire family and the opportunity for engaged or expecting couples to register for gifts. Located in Waterloo, the store sells products from high- quality suppliers and provides professional customer service in a fun and friendly environment. Visit savannahssoutherncharm.com or call (618) 939-0440 for more information.
Runners-up: Antique Oddities, Edwardsville, Kelli’s Antiques and Gifts, Mill Street Treasures, My Antique Store, Revival Circa
APPLIANCE STORE
Sears Hometown Store has many name brand appliances at a convenient Waterloo location. From refrigerators, stoves, and freezers to washing machines, ranges and tools, Sears has the discounted prices and great service that you have come to expect. Shop their local inventory of appliances tools at 1349 Jamie Lane, Waterloo or call (618) 939-5552 with any questions.
Runners-up: Kendall Appliance, Klein’s Brand Source, Mark’s Appliance Edwardsville Store, Terry’s Appliance Center
AUTO DEALER-NEW
Weir Chevrolet Buick GMC has a wide selection of cars at great process. More than their inventory though, Weir values their state-of-the-art customer service and friendly showroom. Parts, services and tires are also available. Call them at (618) 263-1023 to find out more.
Runners-up: Cassens Dodge Chrysler, Federico Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Laura Buick GMC
AUTO DEALER-USED
Hi-Way Motor Co. is your hometown pre-owned car dealership located in Red Bud. They are a family-owned and -operated dealership that began in 1954. They specialize in SUVs, trucks, and even the lifted trucks. Hi-Way prides themselves on getting vehicles in the right condition for the right price. Long terms extended warranties are also available. Call their sales team at (618) 282-3400.
Runners-up: Cassens Dodge Chrysler, Crossroad Motors, Menard Auto Sales, Inc, Roberts Motors, Inc.
BANQUET FACILITY
The Opera House Bistro is located in the heart of Red Bud. The first floor hosts a full-service restaurant providing casual/fine dining that complements any occasion. Families and groups are welcome, but The Opera House still provides intimate settings for a special date night. With banquet and party rooms, there are many options to meet customer’s needs. Visit operahousebistro.com or call (618) 282-1860 for more information.
Runners-up: 4204 Main Street Brewing Company and Events, Taproom, and Distribution Center, Bellecourt Banquet Center, Gallagher’s Restaurant, Gateway Center, The Weingarten
BOOKSTORE
Afterwords Books is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and affordable books to the Edwardsville area. With a wide selection of books and events for both children and adults, Afterwords is a local bookstore with small-town charm. Visit afterwordsusedbooks.com or call (618) 655-0355 for more information.
Runners-up: Novel Idea Bookstore and More, Words of Wisdom Christian Bookstore
BRIDAL SHOP
Bridal Manor is a full-service bridal salon in Waterloo that was born from the idea that shopping for a wedding gown should be a stress-free experience. Bridal Manor is housed in a Colonial-style home that has been converted into a bridal shop and features a wide selection of bridal gowns from top designers. Visit bridalmanorwaterloo.com or call (618) 939-7131 for more information.
Runners-up: Champagne & Lace Bridal Shop, Frew’s Bridal
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Waterloo Chamber of Commerce welcomes residents, business associates and visitors alike to the community. The mission of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce is to serve the community by promoting, protecting, encouraging, developing and being an advocate for local businesses. Visit enjoywaterloo.com or call (618) 939-5300 for more information.
Runners-up: Collinsville Chamber of Commerce, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/ Marine Chamber of Commerce
CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES
The Clothes Line is a small town boutique in Waterloo, IL. With the perfect tops, bottoms, shoes and dresses to fit anyone’s personal style. From extra small to curvy and plus, The Clothes Line offers something for every woman. Stop on by or grab something online at tclboutique.com
Runners-up: Bad Sister Boutique, Karma on Main, La Bella Rosa Boutique, LizzaRae’s Boutique
DIY STUDIO
Art 2 Go Studio is a create and take art studio. Fit for any creative’s needs, Art 2 Go offers supplies like canvases, wood cut-outs, pallet art, ceramics, mosaics and clay jewelry. Visit Art 2 Go at 237 North Main Street in Columbia or call (618) 593-4527.
Runners-up: courage&grace, Roseberry Farms, Sips-n-Splatters, The PaintingGrove
FLORIST
Bountiful Blossoms is a premier full-service florist and gift shop located in historic downtown Waterloo. They offer fresh floral arrangements, wedding designs, sympathy tributes, silk arrangements and gifts for all occasions. Visit bountifulblossoms.com or call (618) 939-9883 for more information.
Runners-up: Bloomin’ Diehl’s Floral Boutique, Creative Concepts, Cullop-Jennings Florist, Floral Essence Granite City, Grimm & Glory Flowers & Gifts, Inc.
GIFT SHOP
Savannah’s Southern Charm offers home decor items, personalized gifts for the entire family and the opportunity for engaged or expecting couples to register for gifts. Located in Waterloo, the store sells products from high-quality suppliers and provides professional customer service in a fun and friendly environment. Visit savannahssoutherncharm.com or call (618) 939-0440 for more information.
Runners-up: Bad Sister Boutique, Ben’s, Philomena + Ruth
HARDWARE STORE
Waterloo Lumber is a full-service hardware store and lumberyard that strives to provide the best in quality and customer service. The store is locally-owned and -operated with over 200 years of combined experience. Visit waterloolumber.doitbest.com or call (618) 939-8678 for more information.
Runners-up: Ace Hardware- Troy, IL, Cotton’s Ace Hardware of Red Bud, Don’s Hardware
HEALTH FOOD STORE
Green Earth Grocery is located in Edwardsville and offers a unique shopping experience for their health-conscious customers. From a wide array of vitamins and health food, they also offer exercise information and nutrition help as well. Green Earth also offers all-natural cleaning solutions. Visit greenearthgrocer.com or call (618) 656-3375 for more information.
HOME DÉCOR
Savannah’s Southern Charm offers new home decor items, personalized gifts for the entire family and the opportunity for engaged or expecting couples to register for gifts. Located in Waterloo, the store sells products from high-quality suppliers and provides professional customer service in a fun and friendly environment. Visit savannahssoutherncharm.com or call (618) 939-0440 for more information.
Runners-up: Mill Street Treasures, Stix and Stones, The Gingham Buffalo
JEWELRY STORE
L.E. Smith Jewelers is a family-owned and -operated business that started in the early ‘60s. The store offers wedding sets, wedding bands, gold and silver chains, watches, diamond pendants and earrings and a variety of giftware items. Visit lesmithjewelersandgifts.com or call (618) 344-1632 for more information.
Runners-up: Blanquart Jewelers, Hudson Jewelers, J.S.R. Jewelers, Reiniger Jewelers
LIQUOR STORE
Randall’s Wines & Spirits Co is a local chain with one location in Fairview Heights and serves a wide variety of wine, spirits, champagne, beer and accessories. Randall’s also carries a variety of liquor gift bottles. They are open seven days a week to better serve the community. Visit shoprandalls.com or call (618) 394-9800 for more information.
Runners-up: CayTown, Dean’s Liquor, Friar Tuck Beverage, Plaza Wine & Liquors
MOVIE THEATRE
Waterloo Cinema is an RMC theatre with eight large auditoriums. Equipped with top-of-the-line digital projectors, stadium seating and digital surround sound, viewing a movie at Waterloo cinema is a unique experience.
Runners-up: Granite City Cinema, Lincoln Theatre, Skyview Drive-In
OPTICAL STORE
Unger Eye Care has been providing the best solutions in eye care since 1991. With quality products, thorough care and cutting-edge technology, an informed and friendly staff are happy to evaluate and learn about your eyes. Contact Unger Eye Care at ungereyecare.com or call (618) 667-2020. Runners-up: Clarkson Eyecare, Midwest Vision-Columbia, IL, Total Eyewear Outlet
OUTDOOR LIVING
Hearthside Grill and Fireplace is located in Belleville where customers will find the perfect grill or hearth product to fit any lifestyle or budget. They also offer installation of fireplaces, gas logs, gas inserts and stoves. Visit hearthsidegrill.com or call (618) 257-0700 for more information.
PAWN SHOP
Jim’s Pawn and Jewelry has locations both in Collinsville and Granite City. Their knowledgeable staff will evaluate items and offer fair cash value in exchange. They also have a wide variety of guns, jewelry, instruments, tools, electronics, furniture and antiques. Visit jimspawnandjewelry.com or call (618) 345-7579 for more information.
Runner-up: Herman’s Pawn Shop
PHARMACY
Keil Pharmacy is a family-owned pharmacy in Red Bud with a selection of medicines and other health remedies. Keil’s also operates as a gift shop, supplying hometown charm since 1957. Call (618) 282-2870.
Runners-up: Maryville Pharmacy, Schnucks Bethalto, Smithton Pharmacy, Wightman Pharmacy
RESALE/CONSIGNMENT
Nice Twice Resale Shop is located at 518 Park St. in Waterloo. With a variety of clothes and other fashion items, Nice Twice is a local must-stop. Call (618) 939-0311 for more information.
Runners-up: Blessed Threads Thrift Shop and Resource, Community Kindness Resale Shop, Fashion Attic Women’s Consignment Shop, Karma on Main
SHOE STORE
London Shoe Shop is located in Collinsville and boasts a wide variety of shoes for active, professional and stylish people all over the southern Illinois area. Call (618) 345-9570 for more information.
Runners-up: Allison’s Comfort Shoes & Bts, Concept Shoe Repair
TOBACCO STORE/VAPE SHOP
Mystic Vapes has locations in O’Fallon, Belleville and Collinsville. Started by two sisters, Mystic Vapes offers a selection of vape needs and kits. Mystic Vapes also offers a flavor of the week for vape pens and mods. Visit mysticvapes.net or call (618) 520-8440 for more information.
Runner-up: Better Vapes