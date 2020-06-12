Best/worst WFH discovery

Videoconferencing
Video meetings are the worst best thing right now. The technology isn’t new, but the coronavirus pandemic quickly made apps like Zoom and WebEx a part of everyone’s daily life. Sure, it lets you see your co-workers instead of just typing at them, and after working from home for so long, it’s nice to see other humans. But it also lets you see exactly how crazy your hair looks after three months without a haircut. And then there are the people in your meeting who don’t mute their line and proceed to take another call or type loudly. At least none of us (we hope, anyway) are that girl who went viral when she brought her co-workers into the bathroom with her during a meeting. So, yay, videoconferencing? Or maybe groan? We haven’t quite decided. BO
