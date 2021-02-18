Beyond the business page: Legislative roundup

The Post-Dispatch political team is following several bills in the Missouri Legislature that affect businesses.
- The House gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a measure that would permanently allow restaurants to sell to-go cocktails. Boozy takeout orders have been permitted under a pandemic-related emergency rule, and restaurants are pushing to make it permanent.
- A House committee advanced a proposal to let 45,000 Missourians off the hook for repayment of unemployment benefits they received by mistake.
- The House Energy Committee considered a bill that might raise energy costs for solar panel owners. Utility companies want to charge an extra fee to cover the expense of operating the electric grid.