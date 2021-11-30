Beyond the business page: Two ideas for spending Rams money

As discussed above, the settlement over the Rams' relocation leaves about $500 million to be divided among St. Louis, St. Louis County and a regional stadium authority. But how should the money be spent?
Columnists Tony Messenger and Ben Frederickson both favor long-term investments that would benefit the region's youth. Messenger suggests endowing a St. Louis Promise fund to provide high school graduates with college scholarships, or perhaps money to start a business or buy a house. Frederickson suggests setting up a fund similar to Los Angeles' LA84 Foundation, which funds youth sports organizations.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
