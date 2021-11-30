 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beyond the business page: Two ideas for spending Rams money
0 comments

Beyond the business page: Two ideas for spending Rams money

{{featured_button_text}}

As discussed above, the settlement over the Rams' relocation leaves about $500 million to be divided among St. Louis, St. Louis County and a regional stadium authority. But how should the money be spent?

Columnists Tony Messenger and Ben Frederickson both favor long-term investments that would benefit the region's youth. Messenger suggests endowing a St. Louis Promise fund to provide high school graduates with college scholarships, or perhaps money to start a business or buy a house. Frederickson suggests setting up a fund similar to Los Angeles' LA84 Foundation, which funds youth sports organizations.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News